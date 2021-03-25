Recently my daughter, Cherry, brought in one of her Muscovy Ducks that had been killed by a “strange” animal. She thought that maybe a hawk had done the killing but she wasn’t sure. Only part of the duck’s breast had been eaten. On a closer examination I noticed that the neck of the bird had been bloodied, and when I looked closer I could see that the neck had been bitten. Then I told her the duck had been killed by a weasel.
The long-tailed weasel is a member of our animal fauna, but it is so secretive that I can’t say that it is common in this area. It has a body length about 10 or 11 inches long, with a tail reaching maybe five inches. It is a tan color on the top side and creamy white underneath. Sometimes the white has a light-orange tinge. The tail has a black tip. The tapered head has prominent ears.
Weasels are very vicious and often attack animals much bigger than themselves. I know of one instance where a weasel invaded a chicken pen and killed nine chickens, yet it only ate part of one. Cherry’s duck had only a little part of the breast eaten.
Weasels are active day or night. They move fast with their back arched and their tail held high. They can also easily climb trees. They feed on mice, muskrats, rabbits, birds, snakes, bugs, even carrion. Their nest is usually in a rock pile, brush pile, burros and similar places. In such a place the female gives birth to about five or six young ones in the spring of the year.
As a taxidermist I have mounted very few weasels. I have seen live ones but only momentarily. On occasion you might see a road killed specimen. I would like to get one to mount and display so that people can get a good look at this secretive, mysterious animal.
So far, no luck.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
