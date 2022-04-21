One of our most common animals in this area is the bobcat. Though common, it is a very secretive animal and is hardly ever seen. It is so secretive, that many people are surprised to learn that it exists in Georgia.
The bobcat is a fairly large cat. It is a brown color on the top side and white underneath. The white color is covered with black spots, often lightly so, but sometimes heavily spotted. It has a short 6-inch tail and ears that are slightly tufted at the tips.
The heaviest bobcat that I have ever seen in this area weighed 26 pounds. They can be heavier, and northern and western cats have been reported at over 40 pounds.
Bobcats mate in the fall. Often they can be heard screaming and caterwauling, much like the screaming of a woman. The scream can be frightening to those who are not familiar with sound.
Once I took a group of boys on a ‘possum hunt down at Hagood’s Bend on the Tallapoosa River. No sooner had we gotten out of the car and started into the woods when a Bobcat screamed. The boys were so upset that they were no more interested in going ‘possum hunting.
These cats den in hollow logs, rock crevices, hollow stumps, and similar places. There the female gives birth to from one to six young. The young are weaned at about two months, but can travel with their mother for up to about six months.
Bobcats are sly animals. They slip up and pounce on their prey. They eat mostly rabbits, rodents, young birds, and even young deer.
Bobcats have been known to live up to 14 years of age.
