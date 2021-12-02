It was on a cold January morning, and the frost lay heavy on the high weeds and grass of the grown-up field. We turned the beagles loose, eight of them, and got ready for the rabbit hunt. There was myself, just a teenager, my daddy and Bruno Smith.
We were down on Walker’s Creek, where the cane grew in thick patches. Suddenly old Lady, the lead dog, barked and the others ran to her. They picked up the trail of the rabbit, and their yelping and barking set up a wild chorus that was music to a rabbit hunter’s ears.
Now, rabbits have a habit of running in big circles, so my daddy positioned us so that one of us would get a good shot. Soon I heard Bruno shoot, and I knew that the first rabbit was in the bag. As the day wore on, I had killed four big buck rabbits. I gutted them cleanly, then cut a slit in the hind leg tendon and hung them on my belt. At lunch time, when I swaggered out of the canebrake with those four rabbits on my belt, my daddy grimaced and shook his head. He had only one rabbit.
Yet the best part was yet to come. That afternoon late we skinned and dressed our game. Then my mother took four rabbits, cut them up, and fried them in her iron skillet on the old wood stove. Now friends, the closest you could ever get to heaven on this earth is to eat some of my mother’s fried rabbit, preferably the hind legs. I took a big chunk of butter and let it melt real good on the freshly cooked leg, then I would salt and pepper it. Friends, I just cannot describe it. Of course, this was before cholesterol was invented, so we didn’t have to worry. Yes, those rabbits helped to feed a growing family, for in those days frozen foods and like items were yet to come.
Well, my mother and daddy are gone now. So is Bruno Smith. But, oh how I cherish those memories. Somehow, some way, I wish that all young people today could go through such experiences. I can hear it now.
“Say, Mama, what’s that stuff piled on the platter there?”
“Why, son, that’s fried rabbit. Try it, you’ll like it.”
The boy shakes his head and sneers. “No thanks, Mama. Just heat me up some of that cold pizza, please.”
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.