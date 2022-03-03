Many years ago, my wife and I were driving through Yellowstone Park in Wyoming. It was early in the visitor season so the traffic was light. As we went around a curve in the road, I suddenly saw a red spot on the centerline. Realizing that it was a dead bird, probably hit by a car, I quickly stopped the car, got out, and retrieved it. I was flabbergasted for it was a red crossbill, the first one I had ever seen.
Crossbills are truly oddities of nature. They are a little bigger than a sparrow, with a red colored body, gray colored wings and tail, and they have a bill that is crossed, much like you would cross your fingers. There are two species, the other being the white-winged crossbill, which I have never seen.
As I looked at the bird in my hand I was truly amazed at the formation of the bill and how the bird has been specially created to live in an environment where its special adaptation allows it to secure food. You see, Crossbills eat pine seeds and the crossed bill that they have allows them to get way down between the scales of a pinecone and procure the seeds. The crossed bill allows them to pull out the seeds and guide it into their mouth.
Crossbills are wanderers. They go where they can find food (pine cones) and by virtue of this fact they often are found in places where you would not expect them. There are records of them being in North Georgia, but this is a rare occasion. If a pine forest has been cut, then they will move on to other places. I use the word “they” because they usually travel in flocks, sometimes of 20 or 30. In the summer they will eat insects, seeds, and other similar fare.
Their nest is always in a conifer, usually within 20 feet of the ground. It is mostly made of evergreen twigs, bark, rootlets, etc., and cottony fibers. In it the female lays three or four greenish eggs, spotted with brown.
Though it is possible to see a crossbill in our area, it would be extremely rare. If you want to see the bird I found in Yellowstone Park 58 years ago, go to the West Georgia Museum of Tallapoosa. There it reposes, and every time I see it I am reminded of that day so long ago when I was introduced to this odd bird.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
