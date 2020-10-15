Over the years I have had people complain to me about their house cat disappearing, or maybe their little pet dog was let outside one night and never returned. Thirty years ago, I would not have known what to tell them, just speculation. Now, however, I have a stock answer — coyotes.
The coyote has crossed the Mississippi River and come east, and it has come with a vengeance. How have they managed such a journey? The story goes that years ago some fox hunters imported coyotes and turned them loose in South Georgia to be used as sport. This little incident backfired in a big way.
Many years ago we took a vacation out west and when we passed through Kansas I saw my first coyote. Now it is common to see them in our county.
First, what does a coyote look like? Generally they are around 25 to 40 pounds and can easily be mistaken for a dog. They are a light tan color with black markings on the shoulder. They have big ears and a more or less sharp muzzle. Also keep in mind that their color can vary, and I have seen some that are black colored. Also keep in mind that they can breed with dogs (called coydogs), and this can further confuse the color situation. There is one constant, however. If you see an animal and can’t decide if it is a dog or coyote, look at the tail. A dog usually carries the tail in an upright position. A coyote carries its tail low, dropped down.
Now to answer my question about how have coyotes managed to populate our area. There are two answers: one, they are intelligent, much more so than most animals. They are careful.
Two, they will eat most anything. The bobcat, for example, dines mostly on rabbits. They will, of course, eat squirrels, mice, birds, and such, but mostly they like rabbits. However, coyotes eat small mammals, birds, fish, watermelons, carrion, pets, bugs, anything. That’s how they survive. Their diet is always whatever they find.
So, it appears that the coyote is here to stay. They can be shot, trapped, poisoned, and other ways to kill them, but, because they are so smart, they survive. Like the people in our western states we will just have to learn to live with them.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy @bellsouth.net.
