While sitting in a dark house a few weeks ago waiting out a power outage, the only light being an oil lamp, someone said it reminded them of “the good ole days.” Well, I much prefer electricity, but then, everybody to their own thing.
However, I do remember some “good ole days” when I was a teenager, and rabbit hunting was the sport that I conjure up in my mind.
It was a Saturday morning and the frost was heavy outside. After a big breakfast, we loaded our beagles into the trunk of the car and then left for the woods.
Old time rabbit hunting friends were Bruno Smith, A.B. Duncan, O.B. Kilgo, and others who loved the sport.
We often went to Helton’s swamp, or maybe in the Buncombe area where buck rabbits were plentiful.
The buck rabbit is a swamp-loving rabbit, bigger than the little cottontail that we often see in our yard. It can swim well and will not hesitate to take to the water when pursued by dogs.
Often we would kill 15 or 20 rabbits on one hunt, and believe me they did not go to waste. What we didn’t use for food my dad would sell to Abe Smith, at Smith’s Market in Tallapoosa, for 10 cents apiece.
I came from a large family and fried rabbit was a regular part of our diet. Now friends, there is nothing better than the hind leg of a buck rabbit, fried just right, then topped off with a generous wad of butter.
Of course, this was before cholesterol was invented so we didn’t have that to worry about. Salt and pepper it just right and it was like going to heaven without dying.
My mother also made rabbit salad, the same as chicken salad, except that rabbit was used. That was one of my favorites.
Well, those “good ole days” are gone. My father and mother are gone; so are my other rabbit hunting friends.
In this day of fast food, pizza, McDonald’s, and other favorites, who would think of eating fried rabbit? “Yuck,” my grandkids would say.
However, I count myself lucky for those memories, and I will always be grateful for my parents and my old rabbit-hunting friends. Those were truly the “good ole days.”
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.