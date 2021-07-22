We are being attacked once more. The time has arrived for millipedes to again invade our houses, our workplaces, our churches, most any place. They seem to be everywhere.
Millipedes are the caterpillar-like creatures that are with us, especially in damp weather. They are not centipedes. These animals are flat and have many legs. They are often called “thousand-leggers.”
The millipede has a round body with lots of legs. It has a body that is segmented, with two pairs of legs per segment.
Millipedes come from the ground. They eat decaying vegetation and are usually found where the soil is moist. The female lays her eggs on this moist soil. When they hatch, the tiny larvae burrow in the soil and live underground where they survive on plant root juices. They get their nutrients from these juices and the soil.
When they reach adulthood they come out of the soil and that is when they become our pests. They are harmless, but if disturbed they can curl into a ball and give off a foul odor. If touched they can cause skin irritation.
Many years ago when I was a member of New Canaan Baptist Church, our fellowship hall was invaded with many millipedes. They were everywhere. I knew that they came from the soil. In desperation I took Sevin dust and spread the powder all around outside the fellowship hall. I did it for two summers and finally the problem was solved.
Millipedes are harmless, but they sure can be a problem, especially if you are barefooted and step on one.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
