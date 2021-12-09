A few months ago I was watching about eight or 10 birds enjoying my bird feeder. Suddenly they all took wing and were gone. I was perplexed, but then I looked toward our fence and a Cooper’s hawk was perched thereon, looking for an easy meal.
At one time or another we have had six species of hawks in our area. Of the six, the Cooper’s hawk is likely to be the one you might see around your bird feeder. It likes to eat birds and is not hesitant in raiding a chicken pen when one is available. It will also eat squirrels, rabbits, rats, mice, chipmunks, etc., but it seems to have a fondness for birds.
The adult birds are a blue-gray color on the top side, while the underparts are adorned with rusty red bars. The top of the head is a darker blue-gray color, while a pair of red eyes gives the bird a fearsome look. The female bird is larger than the male. They measure in length about 20 inches long.
This bird has a fairly long tail and short wings, enabling it to dart through the woods at an incredible speed. So aggressive is it that it can dash into a farmyard like a bolt, grab a chicken, and carry it off before an onlooker hardly knows what happened. It is probably our most destructive species of hawk.
They usually nest in a tall tree, high up, in secluded woods, using an abandoned crow or hawk nest. Often they add material to the nest and will use it sometimes year after year. In it the female lays three to six pale blue-green eggs, spotted with brown specks.
One way to recognize this bird is when it flies the wing beats are quick flaps alternating with a short glide. The Cooper’s hawk is with us year round.
The Cooper’s hawk is named after Alexander Cooper, one of our early ornithologists.
