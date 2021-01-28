Already I am getting reports from people who are seeing flocks of robins in and about their yards. Of course, robins really need no description. They are about 10-inches long, and both male and female are gray colored on the back with a bright reddish-orange breast. The female is a duller color than the male.
Why are we seeing them so early? Perhaps the warm winter we are having encourages the birds to migrate early from Florida. I really don’t know the answer. All I do know is that they are arriving a little early. Probably the birds we are seeing now will go on north, and later in the spring we will have our own summer residents.
For some reason it seems that robins like to be around people. I have seen many robin nests, and most of them have been close to human habitations. I have never found a nest in the deep woods. Usually they are close to houses, barns, etc.
A robin’s nest is a work of art. The female bird does the nest building. It is built in the fork of a tree, on girders, on ledges, rafters, or similar places. It is a deep cup, molded into shape by a foundation of mud, then lined with strips of cloth, grass, weed stalks, etc. In it are laid 3 to 5 light blue eggs. Often two broods are raised each summer.
Robins eat a lot of insects such as grasshoppers, beetles, flies, caterpillars, etc. They are also fond of berries and other fruits. They especially like wild cherries, mulberries, etc.
When I was young we had a mulberry tree in our lower yard. I have actually seen robins fall to the ground and sputter around because they ate too many fermented berries. After resting a while they could then fly off to safety.
Of course, robins are protected by federal law, and their numbers tell us that they are one of our most common birds.
