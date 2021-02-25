One of our most interesting birds is the brown-headed cowbird. Though interesting, it is a bane to the world of birds.
The cowbird is so named because it is often associated with cattle. When moving around in a field, grazing cattle often stir up flies and other insects that are easily caught by the cowbirds as they walk on the ground or perch on the backs of the livestock. I have seen this happen quite often as maybe a whole flock of birds follow the grazing cattle.
It would seem that the habit of catching bugs would put the cowbird in the helpful bird category. But that good habit is far outweighed by a much worse habit. The female cowbird lays her eggs in the nest of other birds, usually birds that are smaller than the cowbird itself. For example, I once found the nest of a hooded warbler, a small 5 inch bird with five tiny eggs in it and one much larger cowbird egg. The female warbler incubates the eggs, and once hatched, the tiny warblers are much smaller than the cowbird hatchling. Therefore it crowds out the little warblers for the food that mama bird brings. Often this leads to the death of the smaller birds.
In fact, scientists tell us that the cowbird has had a distinct impact on some species of birds, as they are parasites by leaving their eggs in the nests of other birds. Some bird populations are decreasing because of deaths caused by the cowbird.
But the cowbird isn’t always the winner.
I once saw a photo of a warbler nest where a cowbird had laid her eggs. The warbler, instead of incubating the eggs, simply built another nest on top of the original, then laid another set of eggs.
The cowbird is about 7-inches long. The male is a glossy black color all over except a brown neck and head. The female is a dark brownish color all over. Both birds have fairly thick bills.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
