One of the most common animals in this area is the raccoon. If I asked a group of people which of our mammals they were most familiar with it would probably be this animal. The raccoon comes from the family of Procyonidae of carnivores and that makes them related to the bear.
Raccoons hardly need a description. They are a salt and pepper gray color over most of their body with a bushy tail that is ringed with black. Underneath they are lighter gray all the way down to their feet. They have medium size ears with a distinctive black mask over each eye. They use their front feet as little hands when opening food stuff and eating. A large raccoon can weigh up to 30 plus pounds.
Since they are omnivorous their food consists of crayfish, fish, mussels, grubs, some plant life, insects, etc. Raccoons will eat most any available food such as your dog or cat’s bowl left outside. They are known to rob trash cans hence getting the nickname “trash panda.” They have even been known to raid cornfields or where available, eggs from a chicken coop. They are nocturnal animals, spending the day sleeping on a limb or similar place. However, when they are feeding their young it is not uncommon to see them out during the day foraging for food. They do not hibernate but often stay in their den for several days if the weather is bad. I have seen them use hollow trees as a den site, especially in cold weather.
Raccoons breed in early spring. Two to six young ones are born in April or May. The young ones disperse in the fall but may overwinter with their mother.
When hunted by dogs, raccoons have been known to be ferocious fighters. When fighting a dog in the water they have many times become the winner, either maiming the dog or killing it outright. When captured young they make good pets — until adolescence kicks in. Then, they can become quite dangerous. Raccoons are also one of the carrier of rabies.
Raccoons are NOT recommended as a pet. Keeping wildlife as a pet is not legal unless you have a permit.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
