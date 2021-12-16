One of our most common animals is the chipmunk. One might also say that it is our most pesky of animals because it can nearly destroy a yard because of the many den holes that it digs.
The chipmunk really needs no description, but believe it or not there are some people who do not recognize what they are. The body is about 5-inches to 6-inches long, and it has a bushy 4-inch tail. The body is generally a cinnamon color on the side with the back being a green-gray color. The quickest way to identify it is by the white stripe on each side that is bordered on each side by a black stripe.
Chipmunks are often called ground squirrels. They live in burrows that they dig in the ground. These burrows can be 100-feet long and multiple entrances can be found scattered around the yard. This habit often causes fits of derision among home owners.
Mating takes place in early spring, and three to five young are born about a month later in one of these snug burrows. If the weather is favorable, a female chipmunk may have another litter in late summer.
In the fall season, many acorns, nuts, and other seeds are stored for the coming winter. In our area the chipmunks may hibernate a few days in bad weather, but normally they are fairly active during the day.
Chipmunks eat acorns, seeds, insects, fruit, fungi, etc., and are regular visitors at bird feeders. Often, when I used to squirrel hunt, I would quietly sit at the base of a tree and wait for the gray squirrels to move about. On occasion I would see a chipmunk, and I tried to be perfectly quiet and still, for I knew that if it discovered me it would wake up every animal in the woods with its loud chipping sounds, so annoying, that it would alert every gray squirrel around that danger was near. Then I would have to move to another area to hunt. I am not a cussing man, but many times I have felt like a certain chipmunk needed a good “cussing.”
Chipmunks have cheek pouches, and while gathering food they store it in these pouches, causing the pouches to swell and appear as if the Chipmunk has the mumps.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
