In our area we have two fox species, the red fox and the gray fox. Of the two species the red fox is the sharper, brain-wise, of the two.
Normally it is the size of a medium dog and can weigh about 15 or more pounds. It is generally a reddish-orange color all over with black front legs and feet. The lower hind legs are black with black feet. Their ears are prominent and the bushy red tail has a white tip on the end.
The red fox is mainly nocturnal, but can be seen hunting during the day, especially during the winter. The large ears are like a radar, picking up sounds in the woods that humans would not normally hear. It uses those large ears, eyes, and nose in hunting its prey, which includes rabbits, small rodents, insects, birds, (including poultry), berries, and even food that is left around houses for household pets.
I have seen a variety of den sites such as hollow logs, burrows, among rocks, or even large slab piles where a lot of logging has been done. In such a place the female fox can give birth in March to four or five young ones. Both parents help raise the young pups.
Red foxes can sometimes cause problems to poultry farmers. Once they find that such prey is readily available they can become quite a pest.
I went with my daddy on many fox hunts. In our hunts, the sport was listening to the dogs run. Each man knew the bark of his own dogs, and I can remember hearing them say, “that’s Old Blue,” or “that’s my dog Jake.” Never was the fox killed. When it finally retired to its den, the dogs would quit barking. Then a few toots on the fox horn would bring the dogs in.
When chased by dogs the red fox will often “leave the country,” as old timers used to say, returning to their haunts when the hunt is over. On the other hand, when chased by dogs, a gray fox will run in a big circle.
When in full winter fur the red fox is one of our most beautiful mammals.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
