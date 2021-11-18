Many years ago my friend Larry Dodson brought in a strange creature. Larry most always came in with something odd whenever he paid me a visit. This time was no different. What he had was a scarlet snake, a reptile that is hardly ever seen in this area.
Larry was digging around his yard when suddenly he uncovered, under all the debris, a snake he had never seen before. Scarlet snakes live where there is loose soil. Their nose is more or less pointed and they use it to burrow underground and in loose soil and debris-like leaves, rotted wood, etc. They normally come out at night and in the warmer months.
These snakes are covered with bands of red that are bordered on each end by black. In between these bands is a creamy white colored area. The sides are sprinkled with black specks and the head is solid red. They are not venomous.
What really sets the scarlet snake apart from other snakes is its food habits. Its main food is snake eggs, lizard eggs, and turtle eggs. In the back part of the mouth, in the upper area, are knife-like teeth that are used to slit open the eggs as they are swallowed. It will also take small lizards, snakes, and frogs.
The reason we hardly ever see scarlet snakes is because of their nocturnal habits and their propensity to stay in burrows or under debris. They seldom bite when captured and mostly suffer when their habitat is destroyed by road building and road traffic.
Not much is known about their reproductive biology but the female digs out a place for laying eggs, covers them, and then goes her merry way.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.