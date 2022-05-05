Each summer they come to visit. At night we leave our outside door light on for a while. The light always attracts bugs, and the bugs attract our summertime visitors, the American toads.
I often hear the word toad-frog, but there is no such animal. There are toads and there are frogs, but there are no toad-frogs. Toads are land animals; but they do go to water to breed. Frogs are more or less dependent on water. Toads have dry, warty skin. Frogs have smooth skin.
The American toad in our area is more or less a brick red color. It has a squat, chunky body and as mentioned above, the skin is rough and dry. The back is covered with dark brown spots.
Toads have a unique tongue system. The tongue itself is rolled up in their mouth. When a bug is spotted that tongue shoots out like a bullet and grabs the bug. I have seen it happen, and it is so quick that it is hard to observe.
Nearly every summer night our toad is hidden on our porch by some potted plants, but I know he is there because I hear him “singing.” It is a rather musical croak, and he is saying to a receptive female, “won’t you come and see me for a while.”
While waiting for a female, any stray bug that happens by is immediately dispatched by that bullet-tongue.
