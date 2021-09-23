If you are the person who is pretty well alert to the happenings in nature, then you have probably noticed lately the solid yellow butterflies that are flying by so hurriedly. These are the fairly large butterflies called cloudless sulphurs, and if you look closely you will notice that they are headed southward. They are migrating.
The cloudless sulphur is so named because it is a sulphur color and cloudless because there are no outstanding markings on the wings. The female butterfly does have some tiny markings on the forewings but they are hardly noticeable. The male has no markings. It is a solid yellow.
The female lays her eggs on senna plants, partridge pea, and similar vegetation. When the eggs hatch they eventually turn into a caterpillar that is usually a yellow-green color and covered with tiny black specks. It has a broad yellow band down each side.
As mentioned above these butterflies are migratory. When fall weather approaches, usually early September, they start flying southward, sometimes in fairly large flocks. They go to our Gulf Coast, to Texas, and Central America.
Once in the South the female deposits her eggs on the plants named above. After she lays her eggs, she dies. It is her offspring that carries on her line. Soon these eggs hatch and the caterpillar eventually goes into the regular butterfly cycle. Starting with the egg, larva, pupa, and finally, the adult butterfly.
As spring approaches the newly hatched butterflies head north, and by early summer they are flying in our area. Once again we can enjoy these big yellow butterflies as they flick by.
The life cycle of these beautiful sprites of nature is certainly different, handed to us by our wonderful Creator.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.