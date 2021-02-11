One of the most beautiful animals in our area is the fox squirrel. In fact, many people do not know that they exist around here, yet in some areas they are quite common.
The fox squirrel is bigger than our common gray squirrel. Whereas the gray squirrel may have a body about a foot in body length and weigh about one pound, the fox squirrel can be about 14- or 15-inches long and weigh over 3 pounds.
In our area fox squirrels are a reddish-orange color. However, the further we go southward, the more varied they become. I have seen some that are dark orange with a black head and shoulders with orange underparts. Some are gray with black heads, yet others can be a yellowish color with black legs. Their color is highly variable.
Fox squirrels can make a barking sound similar to the gray squirrel. When feeding they can become very noisy. They feed on nuts, acorns, different fruit and berries, and they are especially bad to raid corn fields.
Though they are tree squirrels, they like to feed on the ground, especially in the fall. Like their cousins the gray squirrel, they can build a leafy nest in the trees, or they often use old woodpecker holes, especially in the winter. They mate in January or February and again in May or June. Litter size is usually from 2 to 4 young.
Fox squirrels like to inhabit open hardwood areas such as oak or hickory. Sometimes they are found in pine woods or a mixture of both. Their life span is variable, but they have been known to live for up to 12 years.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
