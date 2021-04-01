One of our most beautiful birds is the cedar waxwing. Though not a permanent resident bird, they are with us on and off during the winter season.
In flight they stay close together, often singing a weak “zee-zee-zee.” If one bird is heard, look for the whole flock, for they are communal birds.
The cedar waxwing is a sparrow-size bird. Both male and female share the same coloring — a dark tan on the body with darker colored wings. Each wing has a white spot, and behind this white the wing tips are red, as if they had been dipped in wax. The tail has a yellow tip. The most outstanding characteristic is the black mask that runs through the eyes and the crested head.
Waxwings love berries. They are fond of wild cherries, the blue berries on hedge bushes, nandina bushes, etc. They also eat many insects.
I have hedge bushes behind my shop. One year I saw a flock that was eating the berries on those bushes. There were about 20 birds. On one branch there were four birds and I watched in surprise as the first bird took a berry, passed it to the second bird, and in turn that berry was passed down to the last bird. I could hardly believe what I had seen. I later learned that this habit is common among these beautiful birds.
Cedar waxwings nest in the Smoky Mountains and also into the more northern states and Canada. The nest is built by both sexes, generally not more than 20 feet above ground, and usually in an orchard or some similar place. In it, the female lays three to five bluish gray eggs spotted with brown flecks.
As mentioned above, waxwings may be seen here in the winter, but don’t expect to just walk out the door and see one; they are elusive. But if you are outside and hear a weak sounding “zee-zee-zee,” then look up, for you might see a whole flock of one of our most beautiful birds.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
