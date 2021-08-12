Recently I found the nest of a mud dauber, better known as “dirt dauber,” on the side of a building. There were two, side-by-side little mud tunnels, sealed at both ends. Being the curious sort, I took my knife and gently separated the mud nest from the wall of the building. When I got back home I photographed the nest, then I gently broke it open. Was I in for a surprise!
I took tweezers and removed 15 paralyzed spiders, a number of egg cases, and one pupal case that was completely wrapped in silken threads. I photographed all of these items, then sat back and marveled at the life cycle of the mud dauber.
I have seen a mud dauber walking on the ground. It was searching through the grass for spiders. When it finds one, it stings it, injecting venom that does not kill the spider but simply paralyzes it. Previously the mud dauber had made its nest by carrying bits of mud in its mandibles, back and forth to the nest site. This is usually located in a protected site, under an overhanging rock, a sheltered place on a building, or even under the roof of a carport.
Once the mud nest is completed, the mud dauber takes the paralyzed spider, places it in the mud nest, and lays an egg on it. Then, the dauber is off once more in search of more spiders. Once the nest is full of spiders, the mud dauber seals both ends and goes its merry way, and it’s time for Mother Nature to take her course.
Soon the egg hatches and the worm, or larvae, dines on the spiders. When its life cycle is complete, the larva makes a silken cocoon. When the proper time has elapsed, the larva turns into an adult mud dauber. It chews a hole through the mud wall and emerges, flexes its wings, then flies away in search of spiders.
I might add that when I broke open the above mentioned nests, the spiders were still alive. The venom of the mud dauber had not killed them but simply rendered them helpless so that they could not get away.
For years I have been fascinated by natural things, but the life cycle of the mud dauber always amazes me.
