As I write this article, Thanksgiving is only a few days away. It is one of my favorite holidays, mainly because it normally means a family get together. It also brings back my childhood memories because it means that Christmas (my favorite holiday of all) is just around the corner.
Like Christmas, we often forget what Thanksgiving is all about. Sure, we eat turkey and other good stuff, we celebrate with family, we have a day or two off from work, but are we really thankful for what God has done for us? I am.
I am thankful for my family and friends. They all make my life worth living, for my wonderful wife, my three girls, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren.
I am thankful that my wife has a cellphone. Sometimes I think it is glued to her ear. I hate cellphones, iPads, and all that stuff, but I am thankful that she can enjoy hers.
I am thankful for a mother and daddy who brought me up in a Christian home, who took me to Sunday school and church. It became a habit, one of which I cling to today.
I am thankful that I live in a city, run by people who make sure that our town is clean, safe, and its people are happy.
I am thankful for my church, for the people in it, our pastor and his family, and for the service it renders to our community.
I am thankful for my dog, Murphy. I only wish I could be as good a person in my life that she thinks I am.
I am thankful for my lifelong interest in nature. The more I study animals, trees, flowers, etc., the more I realize the enormity of what God has done.
I am thankful for you, dear readers, who have followed my articles over the years and have faithfully told me how you enjoy them. God bless you all.
My friends, this list could go on, but because of space limitations I must stop. Needless to say, I wish you all a God-filled Happy Thanksgiving. Remember men, to thank your wife for preparing such a sumptuous meal.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
