One of the most peculiar reptiles that we have in this area is the glass snake or, as it is more commonly called, the joint snake.
Actually, the glass snake is not a snake, but a lizard. In fact, it is a strange lizard, one with no legs at all. Still, though it has no legs, it does have eyelids and an ear opening, something that snakes do not have. It is a beautifully colored lizard, being a yellowish-brown color all over, with a black stripe running down the middle of the back, and also stripes running down each side of the body. Some species are without the stripes and are simply a dark greenish color on the back.
I have never caught a glass snake that had a complete tail. Being a lizard, the tail breaks easily, but it will grow back. When it does grow back, it is usually a darker color than the rest of the body and is blunt looking. Many people think that this odd looking arrangement is a stinger, and this has given rise to the fallacy of the hoop snake. Some say the hoop snake has a stinger in its tail, with which it can kill animals or people. Of course, this is not true, but the rumor still persists.
The food of the glass snake is varied. It includes insects, spiders, snails, bird’s eggs and small snakes and lizards.
These remarkable reptiles are egg layers. When this time comes, the female burrows out a place in the ground, deposits her eggs and then pushes dirt back over them. Then the natural heat from the dirt and sun incubates the eggs.
When cold weather approaches, the glass snake burrows in the ground. There it spends the cold winter months in hibernation, oblivious to all the happenings that are going on around it in the natural world.
Contrary to what most people think, when the glass snake breaks off its tail, it does not come together and grow back. This belief has given rise to another name, the joint snake.
Indeed, with so many different names and beliefs surrounding it, the glass snake is really a strange reptile.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.