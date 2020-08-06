Now days, many people love to put out feeders for hummingbirds. To see them flocking around these places, often fighting and dodging around, provides hours of pleasure watching.
The ruby-throated hummingbird is usually the only one we have in the eastern United States during the summer. When they first arrive in the spring, they flock around feeders to eat, because many wild flowers are yet blooming. I remember one spring day when the late Charlie Morris called me to come out on Steadman Road to see his hummingbirds. When I arrived at his place, it seemed like hundreds of these tiny birds were buzzing around his feeders.
As spring slides into summer the feeding frenzy slows down. After breeding, the female bird starts building her nest. The female alone builds the nest, incubates the eggs, and feeds the young. The male bird takes no part in the nesting activity.
The nest of the hummingbird is a work of art. It is artfully made by the female and usually takes about 5 days to build. It is attached to a twig or small branch like a saddle, and is made of plant down, fibers, etc., and is attached to a limb by spider silk. It is lined with soft plant down, and the outside is covered with lichen, which renders it just about invisible. Into this little walnut-sized nest are laid two tiny white eggs, about the size of an English pea.
At this time of the year the activity around the feeders slows down. It is at this time I begin to receive calls, “What has happened to all of my hummingbirds?”
Somewhere around late-July or early-August, the feeder activity picks up as the young hummers learn how to take advantage of the manmade feeders. Then, as August fades into September something happens. Feeder activity slows down as the birds start to leave for their home in South America. They go to Florida, then launch out and fly nonstop for 500 miles across the Gulf of Mexico to reach their winter home. Usually by Oct.15, they are all gone.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
