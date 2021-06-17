Many years ago my Uncle Paul Jones used to visit every summer from West Virginia. Usually his visits were for two weeks. He was a yankee who came south to visit his southern kinfolks, and he really enjoyed his time here.
On one of his visits he wanted to spend the night with Jackie and I. He was a jovial sort and we were glad to have him. That night, around 11 p.m., we all went to bed. I was sound asleep when, at 2 a.m., I was aroused by Uncle Paul’s anxious voice.
“Bud! Bud! Wake up! There’s someone out in the front yard with a flashlight!”
Of course I was immediately awake and quickly reached in my dresser drawer for my pistol.
“Where is he, Paul?” I asked, “show me.”
He took me to the front door and eased it open. I stood there expecting to see some flashes from a flashlight. Instead I saw nothing. Suddenly Paul nudged me.
“See, see those flashes?!”
I was flabbergasted and shook my head.
“Paul, you dumbbell! That’s a lightning bug! What in the world is wrong with you?”
Uncle Paul scratched his head and looked dumbfounded.
“A lightning bug? What’s that?”
I was simply shocked. What is a lightning bug??
“Never mind,” I said. I’ll explain in the morning.”
And how do you explain a lightning bug? Really, how would you explain it to someone who was not familiar with them?
The firefly, or lightning bug, is classified as a beetle. All larvae and most adults can give off light. The light is caused by a chemical process that I do not understand and I will not try to explain. The flashing plays an important role in courtship and is the means by which the sexes recognize each other.
In flight the male flashes his light and gets an answering flash from a female on the ground. Mating or breeding then follows. The female lays her eggs on the ground. When hatched the larvae bore underground. They are about an inch long and live on small earthworms, small insects, insect larvae, small snails, and slugs. When larvae are ready to complete their life cycle they come above ground and turn into an adult firefly, or lightning bug.
As a child I used to collect adults at night and put them in a jar. Later I would turn them loose.
Evidently Uncle Paul never got to enjoy that childhood fantasy.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
