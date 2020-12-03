Somebody asked me the other day why a snake had to shed its skin and after I thought about her question a moment, I remembered that not all people know that a snake sheds its skin.
The answer to her question was, of course, in order to grow a snake must get rid of its old covering and get a new one.
I remember as a teenager that I used to wear britches with a 32-inch waist. Now, times have changed, unfortunately, and as I grew I had to have larger pants. It’s the same way with a snake — in order to grow, they must get rid of their old skin.
How they do it is, to me, another miracle of nature. First their eyes become milky. At this stage they are very irritable, for they cannot see as well as they normally do. When the time comes to shed, they find a rough object, like a rock, a projecting limb or even the fork of a limb and begin to work their nose against it. When the skin is worked loose, the snake crawls ahead. With the dead skin still hung onto the rock or limb, the reptile is literally able to crawl out of its skin, leaving the clear, wrinkled old skin behind.
The old, shed snake skin is often found fluttering in the breeze, hanging from a bush or tree limb. Sometimes, it’s complete and then sometimes only pieces are found. Often birds, like the crested flycatcher, use the cast-off skin to build a nest.
After the shedding the snake has a new, shiny skin and is able to see well again. Then, they go about their daily business of finding food.
In rattlesnakes, a new rattle is added every time the snake sheds its skin. If the food supply is good, a rattler may shed its skin two or three times during the summer. Therefore the old adage that the age of a rattler can be told by counting the rattles does no hold true.
When the spring comes, the snakes go forth in search of food, and like humans, the more they eat the more they will grow. If the food supply is plentiful, then they will shed their skin more often. If the food supply is low, they may not shed their skin at all during the summer period.
Come to think of it, my pants are getting a little tighter. However, if I have to shed my britches for a new pair of pants, I’m afraid I won’t look as sleek and slim as a newly-shed snake looks.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
