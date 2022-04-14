Bird migration is here already. I have had reports of hummingbirds being seen, so get your feeders ready for them.
One bird many of you will be seeing is robin-size, black on the back and tail with a white breast. One thing that can’t be missed is the big red spot on its breast. This is the male rose-breasted grosbeak. The female is about the same size but she looks like a big sparrow, tan on the top side with a white breast that is decorated with brown stripes.
The rose-breasted grosbeak winters in South America but spends the summer in the United States. It goes up the Appalachian chain to the Northern states and Canada, barely touching the tip of Georgia.
Grosbeaks have a thick bill; with it they eat many types of seeds, berries, etc. Insects make up a huge part of their diet, so they are very beneficial birds.
Every spring and fall I get calls about people seeing a bird at their feeder that has a big red spot on their breast. Then I know that the rose-breasted grosbeak is passing through.
Incidentally, this bird is not as plentiful as it used to be and ornithologists are worried as to the reason. Since they are big consumers of insects, it may be that our heavy use of insecticides could be the problem.
After spring migration is over we will not see this beautiful bird again until the cool winds of fall come and the leaves begin to lose their color. Then, it will once again go to South America, when bugs and fruits are plentiful.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
