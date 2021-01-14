The man on the phone was excited as he spoke.
“The little fellow came down the tree head first, took a piece of corn from my feeder, looked around, and then flew away,” he said.
He paused a moment to give emphasis to what he had said, then spoke again.
“I just never saw a bird come down a tree head first,” he said.
The man was talking about the white-breasted nuthatch, a bird that is quite common in our area, especially around bird feeders. It is between 5- and 9-inches long with a blue back and darker tail. The lower head and breast are a solid white color. The male has a black cap on his head while the female sports a gray colored one. A sharp observer will notice a slightly turned up bill.
The most outstanding characteristic of the white-breasted nuthatch is their ability to come down a tree head first. We have three species of nuthatches in our area. They are the white-breasted, the brown-headed, and the red-breasted. The first two are with us the year round, while the red-breasted is found here only during the winter season. They all have that unique ability to come down a tree head first. This characteristic makes them easy to identify.
The white-breasted nuthatch is a very beneficial bird. It eats many insects and their grubs, small acorns, seeds, corn, etc. However, the bulk of its diet is insect related. It often circles a tree, looking in every crack and crevice for some type of insect.
Their call, once heard and recognized, is a low sounding, nasal “yank, yank, yank.” The sound does not carry very far in the forest and is often overlooked among the other noises of the woodland.
White-breasted Nuthatches nest in a dead stump or a tree, where they can find an available hole or crack. Many times a deserted woodpecker hole is used. The nest is made of rabbit fur, leaves, feathers, hair and grasses. In it are deposited five to eight tiny white eggs, speckled with brown.
Do you feed the birds? Are you a bird watcher? If so, the next time you see a bird come down a tree head first, it will probably be a white-breasted nuthatch. Many people mistake them for woodpeckers, but those birds are colored differently and use their tail as a prop. The nuthatches do not do this.
Keep your eyes and ears open. Remember, head first, “yank, yank, yank,” and you’ve got it — the white-breasted nuthatch.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
