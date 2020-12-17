One of our most common birds is the cardinal, or red bird. It is one of our most beautiful birds, and it is also the bird most pictured in the snow on our Christmas cards.
The robin-sized male is solid bright red except for a black face and throat. The female is a more muted red on the back with a lighter reddish-orange breast, also having a black face and throat.
Cardinals have big, thick bills, a sign that it is a seed eater, and those bills are used to crack open seeds that other birds are not able to eat. However, in the summer a large multitude of beetles, caterpillars and spiders make up their diet.
Cardinals nest in thick bushes, brambles and grapevines, places that often are hard to get to. The nest is loosely put together, made of twigs, strips of bark, weed stems, etc. In it are laid 2 to 4 bluish-white eggs, speckled with shades of purple and brown all over the egg.
Cardinals usually have two sets of birds in a summer. It is not uncommon to see the female caring for young birds while the male is sitting on a new clutch of eggs.
Cardinals mate for life and will only take a new mate when death takes one of them.
Many of our songbirds are becoming rare, but the cardinal, because of its two broods a summer, seems to be holding its own. I am so glad it is with us, for that quick flash of red that I often see means this beautiful bird is still one of our most common avian species that we see today.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.