One of the most unique species in the animal world is the potter’s wasp. It is less than an inch long and is normally marked with contrasting colors of yellow, white, and sometimes orange or red.
The potter’s wasp is unique in its habits. The adult builds a little mud nest about the size of a marble. This nest is made of soil and regurgitated water and is usually shaped like a round pot. In this little mud nest are placed the larvae of different insects, beetles, small caterpillars, spiders, etc. These animals have been stung by the adult wasp but are not dead, only paralyzed.
A string of little round mud nests are often made and only one egg is laid in each nest. The female then seals the nest but leaves a tiny opening. In this small hole one egg is laid. When this egg hatches the larva drops into the nest and feeds on the paralyzed insects. Eventually the larva, after exhausting its food supply, spins a cocoon. In time this cocoon turns into an adult wasp, climbs out the tiny hole, and then goes about the business of being a wasp.
Many years ago I had the privilege of finding a potter’s wasp building her nest in an outbuilding behind my shop. Every day I checked on her busy activities and was amazed that such a little bitty wasp could carry on such a busy, interesting lifestyle.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.met.
