I talked to a man a few years ago who was in the business of raising cattle. In the course of the conversation he told me that he had cattle on a regular basis that were dying and he could not figure out why. He said he was losing money and needed to do something about it, but was at a loss as to what to do.
I asked him did he have any poison hemlock growing in his pasture and he did not know what I was talking about. I told him that poison hemlock was deadly to livestock. Every part of it, the flowers, fruit, stem, leaves, all of it are deadly poisonous.
This plant is in no way related to the hemlock tree. It is a weed, and can grow to three feet or better. The flowers resemble those of Queen Ann’s lace while the leaves are similar to the leaves of a fern plant. Poison hemlock grows in pastures, fence rows, waste places, and even railroad tracks. Once touched, it is worse than poison ivy.
As strange as it might seem, this same plant has been used to treat cancer, it is a narcotic, and a sedative.
Once a friend told me that they had a strange plant growing in their yard and they asked me to come and take a look, which I did. It was poison hemlock. My friend said he would cut it down and burn it, but I told him not to do that, for the smoke from a burning plant can cause severe dermatitis. Eventually he dug it up and hauled it off.
When poison hemlock grows, in the first year it is only a mass of leaves on the ground. In its second year it makes the mature plant.
When I took a stroll across my friend’s pasture, poison hemlock was fairly abundant. He was appalled and vowed to get rid of it. The last I heard his cattle deaths had dramatically dropped.
Many plants are deadly to livestock; dried black cherry leaves, water hemlock, angelica .... The list goes on and on, but poison hemlock is one of the most poisonous.
Now, how do you get rid of poison hemlock? First, be careful. Second, it can be sprayed with a herbicide like roundup, or third, it can be carefully dug up (with gloves on) then hauled off to a remote place and left to die on its own. Whatever you do, don’t let it come in contact with your skin.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net
