In a few weeks spring will be here. I hope this information will convince a few people on how helpful snakes are to the human race.
Every year non-venomous snakes are killed, simply because they “looked bad,” had a sharp pointed tail, had a “flat head,” or for some other foolish reason. Many people will kill them simply because they are snakes. They don’t need a reason. “The only good snake is a dead snake,” they say.
I have seen people run over snakes with a car, just for the fun of it, and I have never understood such mentality. Snakes do us humans a lot of good. They eat many rats and mice. The family of rat snakes which includes the coach whip, the gray rat snake, the black racer, and others, have a main food supply of rodents. They will, on occasion, eat a bird, but most of their diet is rats and mice.
Some smaller snakes survive on insects. For example, the green snake and the small ground snakes diet wholly consists of insects. So why do we kill them? I guess we could go back to the Bible and say that the serpent was a bad dude; but mostly we can go back to the parents, who taught their children that snakes are bad, and that feeling has been passed down from generation to generation.
There are a number of ways to tell a venomous snake from a non-venomous snake. I will list some ways below:
1. In our area a venomous snake has a triangular-shaped head. This is because of the poison glands, which bulge out on each side of the head. However, this is not a real reliable way to identify a venomous snake because some non-venomous ones can flatten their heads in a triangular manner.
2. Look at the eyes. In our area if the pupil is round the snake is not venomous. If the pupil is slit-shaped, that is, in a vertical line, the snake is venomous.
3. A sharp tail or blunt tail has nothing to do with identifying a venomous from a non-venomous snake. Many snakes can injure their tails in some way, making a sharp-tailed snake look blunt. So forget that reasoning.
4. If the scales on the bottom side behind the rectum of a snake are divided, that is, if they have a line going down the middle, it is not venomous. If the scales are undivided then it is venomous.
5. Many of our rat snakes can vibrate their tails like a rattle snake, so don’t be fooled by this form of defense.
So, please don’t kill a snake just because it is a snake.
I heard of a man who, in the hot summertime, slept with his pet rat snake at his feet. He said the cool body of the snake kept his feet cool. Now that is something to think about!!
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
