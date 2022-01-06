Once I was walking across a pasture and I passed by an Alder Bush. I noticed a white substance on one of the limbs. I first thought it was lichen but upon closer examination it looked more like a piece of cotton. Then I saw ants crawling over it and I grew suspicious. I used my finger to rub the white stuff and my suspicions were right. I saw movement, and immediately realized that I had found a plant aphid colony and the ants were taking care of them.
This is one of the greatest examples in nature of a symbiotic relationship, that is, two animals living together for the mutual benefit of both. Aphids are tiny insects that live on plants. The female lays her eggs on the plant itself and the eggs hatch into tiny nymphs. The ones I found were called alder aphids, living strictly on Alder Bushes. They form a colony and suck the juices from the plant stems. As the juices pass through and out of their bodies, it is excreted as a sugary sweet juice called honeydew, and the ants love it. As they crawl over the colony of aphids they not only dine on those sweet juices, but they protect the aphids from the other insects that might try to prey on them. So, the relationship is mutual. The aphids furnish the honeydew and the ants give protection to the colony.
To me this relationship is truly a miracle of Mother Nature.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
