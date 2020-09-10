Soon, very soon, the fall season will be here and I am reminded of many things of the season ahead including cooler weather, colorful leaves, a crackling fire in the fireplace.
In October, when I was young, rabbit hunting and squirrel hunting were on the menu. Then there was ‘possum hunting. Some old-time ‘possum hunters come to mind: my dad, D.V. Jones, Sr., O.B. Kilgo, Taft Lynch, Luke Allen, and others.
Of course, to be a successful ‘possum hunter you had to have a good dog. My dad had such a dog, old Lead. When Lead got on a ‘possum trail, it was a sure thing.
It was always my job to carry a burlap bag, and when we caught a ‘possum it was tossed in the bag. Many times, when four or five ‘possums were in the bag, a terrible fight ensued. Then I would place the bag on the ground and hold the end until the fight was over.
My family did not eat ‘possums but we would take them home, put them in a pen, and the next day our neighbors would come over and take what they wanted for supper. Many of our friends swore that ‘possum and sweet potatoes were first class eating.
Today, when I remind my young friends about ‘possum hunting, they laugh. “What,” they say, “who would want to ramble around in the dark woods chasing a ‘possum?”
I remind them that back then we had no television, no cell phones, no iPods, no video games, but we had ‘possum hunting. Still they laugh. In fact, many of them don’t even know what a ‘possum looks like.
Well, I have my memories. I’m old now. I can’t ramble in the woods any longer, but I can remember the good times, and I thank God above for that. He didn’t give me a cell phone, a video game or an iPod. He gave me a healthy outdoor experience as a teenager, with memories that I look back on fondly, and for that I will always be grateful.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
