My dad was quite an outdoorsman, but he was limited mostly to squirrel and rabbit hunting. Back in those days we didn’t have any deer or turkey around here.
He was not much of a fisherman either, but on occasion he would take me down to the Tallapoosa River to try our luck. He used an old bait casting rod, and most of the time I spent swimming across the river to get him unhung from some limb or snag. I don’t recall his ever catching anything on that old rod, but he sure gave me a workout.
One day, however, we were down at Hagood’s Bend, fishing with a cane pole. We weren’t fishing for anything in particular, just whatever would bite. Dad was down the river about 100 yards when I started getting a few bites. My cork would go under the water and I would give a jerk, but I could not connect. Finally, I caught a half-pound sucker, and then things changed. I caught another one and Dad came up and sat down beside me, so that he might get in on the action. The fish would not touch his bait, but they would not leave mine alone. Suddenly my cork disappeared completely, and I gave a big jerk.
“That’s a whopper,” Dad said. And it was, at least to my boyish thinking, for it was a 2 pound sucker. I slung him around on the bank, and Dad unhooked him. “You know, son,” he said, “suckers are real bony, but they are good to eat. We’ll just take him home and clean him.”
The action slowed, and we just sat there, just enjoying the peace and serenity of the moment. Finally Dad broke the silence.
“You know son, I used to catch suckers, some real big ones, a long time ago,” he said.
“Oh,” I replied. “Tell me about it.”
“Well, I remember once when I caught a sucker that weighed 10 ½ pounds.”
“Wow!” I exclaimed. “Ten and a half pounds!”
Now, I was the one who was totally hooked.
“Yes,” Dad said, “and I got him right up on the bank, and he fell back in.”
I thought this over for a moment.
“Well, how did you know he weighed 10 ½ pounds if he fell back in?”
My Dad smiled slyly and said, “He had the scales on his back.”
And then we both laughed. Since then, I have used that joke hundreds of times, and I have never forgotten where I heard it, or that pleasant day that I spent with Dad, down on the Tallapoosa River.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
