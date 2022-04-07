As we get into a new turkey season, many outdoorsman and women will be out searching for that elusive trophy. Today our county and surrounding areas are blessed with a healthy turkey population; but when I was a teenager we had no turkey season and no deer season.
If you are a turkey hunter then you have one man to thank for our healthy turkey population. That man was the late Max Crook.
Many years ago Max went to our state wildlife officials and asked for a few turkeys that he could turn loose in our county. If my memory serves me correctly, he was turned down. Yet Max never gave up. Finally they gave him a few turkeys. He took them, turned them loose in a secret place, and protected them. Later he got more turkeys and our population increased.
Max protected those birds until finally there were enough birds that a turkey season was deemed alright. What a happy day that was for many hunters.
When Max Crook died, his son Danny was like his daddy. He, too, protected those turkeys and kept his dad’s legacy alive.
Today in the West Georgia Museum, a wild turkey resides. It is one that Max himself killed and Danny donated it to the museum.
This turkey season, if you are a hunter, and you bag your trophy, then stop and thank the memory of Max Crook. He is the one that made is possible.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
