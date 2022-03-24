Many years ago when I was in college, I taught nature study during the summer months at a camp in Atlanta, Georgia. In my spare time, I used to ramble around in the woods, simply looking and studying the surrounding forest.
One day, as I moved slowly through the trees, I noticed a Hooded Warbler on a bush close by. She was really excited and I thought that my presence was what excited her. Thinking she had a nest close by I looked into the bush cover but found nothing. My gaze shifted to the ground. There, right between my feet, was a big copperhead snake. How I suddenly got ten feet away I don’t recall. Did I jump? Did I fly? I don’t recall. All I do remember is that I got away from that snake as fast as possible.
I tell this true story to simply remind people that spring is here. Soon snakes will be out in full force. To those of you who like to camp, hike, or even work in the yard, be careful where you step. Always be on the lookout. Learn to identify venomous snakes from non-venomous snakes.
Unfortunately, many people have the attitude that the only good snake is a dead snake. Don’t kill a snake just because it’s a snake. Remember, snakes are a part of our wildlife community, and are quite beneficial for rodent control. To kill them just because they are snakes is wrong.
