Spring is just around the corner, and the spring season means a lot of things: flowers, bird migration, warm weather, trees blooming, and much more. However one important item that most would not like to see is snakes.
Our area has four species of venomous snakes: the canebrake rattlesnake, the pygmy rattlesnake, the water moccasin, and the copperhead. Of the four, the canebrake rattlesnake and the water moccasin are the most deadly. The venom of the pygmy rattler is also deadly but it is such a small snake with short fangs that it is hard for it to get much venom into its prey. Also, it has very small rattles on the end of its tail that often go unnoticed.
The canebrake rattler is also called the timber rattlesnake, but the timber rattler is found higher in the mountains while the canebrake is found in lower regions. The biggest canebrake that I ever saw was about 5-feet long, big around, and was truly a bad looking reptile. It could easily kill a person with its toxic venom.
The water moccasin is also a dangerous snake and usually is found not far from an aquatic habitat. It is not as plentiful in our area as the canebrake rattler but it is still a very venomous reptile. Those who fish a lot or hunt in swampy areas should keep a sharp lookout for this snake.
The copperhead, of the four species, is the less dangerous. It is more reserved and will try to get away from danger if at all possible. Their venom, though still deadly, is weaker than the above mentioned snakes. Still it can be deadly to children, the elderly, etc.
So, spring is here, and those who are working outside, hiking, camping, etc., should always be aware that we do have venomous snakes in our area. So be alert.
However, don’t just kill a snake simply because it is a snake, for they are very beneficial animals.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
