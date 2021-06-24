It’s that time again, the time when snakes will be moving freely around the countryside. Every year, about this time, I try to remind people about snakes, which are venomous and which are nonvenomous.
We have four venomous reptiles in our area: The canebrake rattlesnake, the pygmy rattlesnake, the water moccasin, and the copperhead. Of the four, the canebrake rattler and the water moccasin are the most deadly. The venom of the pygmy rattler is potent but it is such a small snake (15 to 21 inches) and has such short fangs that it is hard for it to inject a lethal dose in a person. The venom of the copperhead, though it can be deadly, is the weakest of the four.
All of these snakes belong to a class of reptiles called “pit vipers.” On each side of their head, between the eye and nostril, is a depression called a pit. This organ is used to detect warm-blooded prey. Here are some other ways to identify venomous snakes from nonvenomous:
1. All venomous snakes in our area, Northern Georgia, have a slit pupil in their eyes. All nonvenomous snakes in the same area have round pupils.
2. Generally, but not always, the venomous snakes have a triangular shaped head, which is caused by the venom glands on each side of the head.
3. Underneath, behind the anal gland, if the scales are divided, it is nonvenomous. If they are not divided it is venomous.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
