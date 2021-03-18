To those of you who are wildflower lovers, your favorite season is now upon us. On March 20, spring officially begins. Soon many different species of flowers will be blooming.
A few years ago, I began a study of wild flowers and after about five years I had found 377 different species, most of them in Haralson County. One flower I had always looked for was bloodroot. I spent many hot days in the woods and fields hoping to find this beautiful plant, but to no avail. Finally, after consulting a few books about flowers, I found to my surprise that bloodroot blooms in March, a month when we still have some cold weather. I simply never thought of it blooming so soon. Then, I realized that I was a novice about wildflowers — I had a lot to learn.
Bloodroot gets its name from the rhizomes, or “roots.” When cut, these roots yield an orange-red juice. The early Indians used this juice as a body paint. It has also been used to make a yellow-orange fabric dye. The root also contains an antibacterial substance that is used in toothpaste and mouthwash to help prevent gingivitis and dental plaque.
The flowers of this plant are very delicate and can easily be destroyed. The leaves expand after the flowers and can grow to about 8-inches wide.
One year in March, I donned my jacket and headed for the woods, and sure enough, I found a wooded hillside that was covered with small, delicate flowers with about eight or nine white petals and a yellow center. I was elated, my search was over. I had found the plant that I previously had searched for in the wrong season. There I stood in the cold woods, no leaves on the trees, yet I had found the longed-for flower.
I was happy.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
