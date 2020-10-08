When I was in college my summers were mostly spent at Fritz Orr Camp, out on Nancy’s Creek, in the Atlanta area. At this beautiful camp I taught nature study to children of all ages. It was a fun job, teaching children about plants, birds, snakes, turtles, etc.
Nearly every day, except Sundays, I took the kids on a nature hike. At that time the camp consisted of large hardwood forests, and nearly every hike produced some strange plant or animal that we could talk about.
On one such hike I caught a three-foot long Hognosed snake. These snakes are not venomous and are very docile, so the children got to touch it and study it first-hand. They were very excited. I decided to take this particular snake back to camp and keep it for a while.
Hognose Snakes can get up to four feet long, so the three-footer I had was considered to be fairly large. Often they are hard to identify because their color varies so much. Small snakes can have black spots all over their bodies, often being a tan color. Adults can be spotted or a solid black color. However, one certain characteristic is always true. Their nose at the end is always turned up, similar to that of a pig, hence the name Hognose Snake.
The Hognose Snake’s diet can be varied, but they mostly eat toads. The snake that I caught on our hike, it loved to eat toads. I got some of the kids to catch toads, and one day I fed this captured snake one toad after the other until it swallowed 24 toads, and as I closed the nature hut for the night, the legs of the 24th toad were still hanging out of its mouth.
When a toad is caught and being swallowed, they inflate their skin so that it is difficult for a snake to swallow them. However, this is no problem for the Hognose Snake. The fangs at the rear of their mouth are real sharp, and as each toad is swallowed these fangs puncture the skin and deflate the toad.
Hognose Snakes will not bite, but they have a way to frighten predators. They can flatten out their neck in a cobra-like fashion and are real scary looking. In fact, they are often called puff adders because of this habit. If this trick fails, they will roll over on their back and let their tongue hang out, playing dead. If they are turned back over on their stomach they will immediately flop back over on their back. I have watched them do this and it can be comical.
During the summer a female can lay her eggs under a rock or log, or she can use her nose to dig out a place to deposit her eggs. It takes 6 or 7 weeks for them to hatch.
As the hot summer breezes begin to cool the Hognose Snake looks for a place to hibernate. It is then that it will sleep until the cells of its body are once again revitalized by the warming of the weather.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
