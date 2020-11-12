When I was growing up in Tallapoosa, Georgia, the red-headed woodpecker was one of our most common birds. Back then a dead tree was common for many people to have in their yard. In those days a dead tree was not considered unsightly. Now days if we have one close by, why it is considered ugly and is quickly done away with.
With so many dead trees to choose from in my young days, the red-headed woodpecker was seen nearly every day, often nesting close by in one of those dead trees. It is a bird about 9-inches long with a red head and neck, black back with white on the wings, with a black tail and white breast. Both male and female are similar in color.
These woodpeckers are often confused with the pileated woodpecker, which also has a red head. The pileated woodpecker is a crow-sized bird, much bigger than the smaller red-headed woodpecker, yet it is often called the red-headed woodpecker.
Today dead trees in our town are considered a hazard, so most of them are cut down. This in turn has caused the Red-Headed Woodpecker to not be seen as often. In fact, scientists tell us that this little bird is not as plentiful as it used to be and the reasons are unclear. Perhaps habitat loss could be one reason, but since the bird consumes many insects, perhaps pesticides could be the answer.
Tallapoosa Mayor Pete Bridges has taken some beautiful photographs of these birds that come to his feeders. He has captured photos of the adult birds, as well as the more muted brown color of the juvenile birds.
Red-headed woodpeckers nest in dead trees, where they drill holes and excavate fairly deep hollow places. In such a place they lay from four to six tiny, white eggs. Both sexes help to feed the young birds.
I have often written about how important dead trees are to our wildlife. Not only do many birds use holes in dead trees, but squirrels, bats, ‘possums, and many other wildlife species depend on them. Perhaps we ought to look at these old trees from now on in a different way, a way that would help our wildlife species.
