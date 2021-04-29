A big event will occur during the end of May through June — the emergence of the 17-year cicada, or locust, as many people call them. According to scientists it will happen in 15 states, including Georgia.
These cicadas are fairly big, having black bodies and bold red eyes. Their mass emergence every 17 years is one of Mother Nature’s biggest mysteries. This last happened in 2004.
The big insects have not been hibernating since then, but have been living underground, where, as larvae, the wingless nymph has been feeding on sap from tree roots. Then, after 17 years underground, when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees Fahrenheit, the emergence takes place. The larvae, or nymphs, burrow to the top of the ground. They climb up on a limb, a rock, or the nearest thing they can find. Their skin splits, and the adult cicada emerges.
At this time their body is soft. It takes about five or six days for it to harden, and then they are ready to look for a mate. Female cicadas will lay their eggs through an extension at the rear of their body called an ovipositor. These eggs are laid on twigs of trees and it takes six to ten weeks for them to hatch. When they do hatch the tiny nymphs fall to the ground, and after burrowing into the soil, their 17 year life cycle starts anew.
The cicadas do no harm. They do not bite, but they usually make a lot of noise.
Scientists do not fully understand what triggers their mass emergence every 17 years. Only God knows the answer.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.