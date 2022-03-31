Spring is already here. Our summer birds from South America are soon to be with us for another season. That means it’s time for the male birds to select their nesting territory.
Recently a lady called from Birmingham and said that a bluebird was pecking at her kitchen window every morning. It got so bad that she closed the shades on the window and the bird moved around to their bedroom window. She said the flogging of the window pane got so bad that the bird was even bleeding.
“Has the bird gone crazy?” she asked.
I explained to her that in the spring the male bird sets up a territory. This space may be your yard, a pasture, or maybe part of an orchard. Whatever the case, this male bird (in this case a bluebird), does not want any male of the same species to intrude on his territory. Therefore, when he looks at a window pane and sees his own reflection, he thinks that what he sees in the window is another male bird. That’s when the “fight” begins. I have seen a mockingbird literally exhaust itself by fighting its own reflection.
Many people think that a bird sings because it is happy. This is an error in our human mind. Birds sing, and as another of the same species hears that singing, it is a warning. That warning song tells other birds to, “stay out of my territory.” This is much like we would put out a sign reading, Private Property — Keep Out.
I have seen a male cardinal chase another male, and then I knew that the fleeing bird had gotten into the wrong territory.
So, in a way, we are much like a bird. When we see a sign that reads, Private Property — Keep Out, then we should heed the warning.
