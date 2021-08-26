I must have been about 12 years old that night when my daddy took me fox hunting. He had also told a boy in town, Blue Cumby, about my same age, that he could go. I didn’t know Blue very well, but daddy had promised him that one day he would take him with us on a hunt.
We met the Verner boys, John, Clifford, and Wayne, at a place called the mailbox, and we turned the dogs loose. In our type of fox hunting we never caught a fox, but the pleasure came from hearing the dogs run. Each man knew his own dogs’ bark.
“There’s old Bullet,” one would say. Maybe another would say, “ That’s Prince, or Dodger.” All evening the chase would go on and the men reveled in listening to the dogs run.
As the night wore on, Blue and I became sleepy, so we got in the back of Wayne Verner’s pickup truck and went to sleep. On occasion, if the dogs are chasing a red fox, they will go out of hearing. The red fox will lead them on a merry chase. The gray fox, however, will run in a big circle, so there is no chance that the dogs would go out of hearing. The men all got into their vehicles and moved on down the road to a place they thought they could better hear the dogs.
Blue and I were fast asleep in Wayne’s pickup truck, but later he woke me up and urgently punched me. “Bud, wake up quick!”
I was groggy but sleepily stood and rubbed my eyes.
“Where are we Blue?” I asked.
“We-we-we are in a graveyard,” he replied.
The moon was shining brightly and the tombstones appeared to be moving. My knees were clicking against each other and my heart was thumping. Presently an owl hooted, “Hoo-hoo, hoo-hoo.”
“I’m getting outta here,” Blue said as he jumped over the side of the truck and took off down the road.
“Wait on me, Blue!” I hollered, as I quickly followed suit.
Luckily we ran toward the main dirt road where we met all the men, walking back to their cars.
“Well,” my daddy said, “Y’all have a good nap?”
“Yes sir,” I replied.
Blue didn’t say anything, and as far as I know he never went on another fox hunt.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
