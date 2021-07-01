Once, when I was a member of New Canaan Baptist Church, our pastor, the late Dan Currin, came to see me with a problem. His right arm was bandaged from his hand to his elbow. He told me it was poison ivy. He had it so bad that he kept it bandaged. He said that the doctor could not help him.
Luckily I had, a few days before, read about the plant called jewelweed and of its ability to cure poison ivy. I also knew that some of that plant was growing on the banks of Greene’s Creek, which flows right by my taxidermy shop. I told Dan about it and he was willing to try most anything, so I went out to the creek bank and pulled up some jewelweed. I washed it good, and boiled it in a small boiler. Gradually the water began to turn an amber color and I knew it was ready. After it cooled I took a paper towel and swabbed it on his affected arm. I told him to do that twice a day. The next morning Dan called.
“Bud,” he said, “my arm is better. It has already scabbed over.”
In three days his poison ivy was gone, completely healed.
Every summer I make it a point to write about jewelweed because since that day with Dan, I have seen it cure not only many cases of poison ivy, but also soothes sunburn, eczema, the itch associated with the shingles, and minor cuts and burns, and I want people to know about it.
Jewelweed grows in damp places like creek banks, where water stands, around muddy places, most anywhere there is moisture. It can grow from 3 to 5 feet tall with a smooth stem that is more or less translucent. In that stem is a clear, sticky juice. It can be rubbed directly on an infected area, but it is better to boil the plant as described above. The leaves are medium size, more or less oval shaped and have serrated margins. The flowers, which appear in late July, are about an inch long and are a pretty reddish-orange color. Once the seeds are formed they make tiny capsules, and if touched the capsule will explode, sending seeds everywhere. That is why the plant is sometimes called “touch-me-not.”
Jewelweed may not help everyone, but over 90% of the people who have come by my shop to get some have been cured. To me, that’s a pretty good record.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.