The older I get the more I catch myself dreaming of the “good ole days.” I think of my camping trips, the squirrel and rabbit hunts that I went on with my daddy, my mother’s vegetable soup, etc. My dreams could go on and on.
One thing I remember is a red mulberry tree that grew in our yard, when, as a teenager, we lived on Chestnut Street in Tallapoosa. Red mulberry trees do not get very large, usually 20 to 30 feet high with maybe a 1 to 1 ½ foot diameter. I remember the spreading, crooked branches, and under this tree our neighborhood boys played horseshoes.
Not only did this tree provide a welcome shade during the hot summer days, but it also produced a bountiful crop of berries each year. They very much resembled black berries and they were edible. The fruits were sometimes used for making pies, jellies, and summer drinks.
At the height of fruit production, I used to sit under the tree and watch the robins, wood thrushes, and catbirds eat the berries. I have actually seen catbirds and robins get so “drunk” from eating the berries that they would spin ‘round and ‘round and fall to the ground.
The red mulberry is not a common tree like pines or oaks and it usually occurs here and there among other hardwoods. The wood is rather tough and has been used to make furniture, fence posts, boxes, etc. The tasty berries are borne in June and July.
So, in my old age I can dream of days past, and one of my favorite dreams is of those horseshoe games under that old mulberry tree.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.