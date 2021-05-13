Last Saturday afternoon (May 8), my wife wanted to ride out to Bethany Church to practice playing the organ (she is the church organist), and I decided to go with her. Instead of going in the church, I stayed in the car, rolled down the windows and observed the beauty around me. I kept a note of the various trees I saw that lined the church parking lot. I noticed sweet gum trees, a pignut hickory, poplar, black gum, water oak, white oak, pine, and red maple.
As I sat there I saw a male summer tanager fly out from the trees, its bright red color sparkling in the fading sunlight. Almost immediately the yellowish- colored female flew out and followed the male. I felt the Master of everything had treated me, for that was the first time I had seen those summertime visitors in many years.
Soon the female flew back to where she came from and I deduced that they had a nest nearby. As I sat there quietly watching I heard a cardinal singing, then later I heard a red-eyed vireo, another summer visitor, warbling its song. That got me to thinking.
Haralson County has a plentiful and varied amount of flora and fauna, yet many people see it every day and do not notice it. For example, our area has about 85 different species of trees, but most people see them, yet to them a tree is a tree, and they do not really appreciate them. They are supposed to be there. Many years ago, on vacation, my family drove through South Dakota. For miles and miles we saw no trees. That’s when I learned to appreciate what we have in our area.
Most of our residents wouldn’t know a tanager from a bald eagle. They are birds, so why worry about them. Yet our county has a very large specie account of birds. One year I kept a running record of birds I heard or saw in our county in one year. My count came to over 150 different species. I was amazed!
So why did I write this story? Why worry about what people know or don’t know? Why worry about what people think or don’t think? Well, the reason is that God has endowed our area with a bountiful array of plants, animals, and minerals. We need to take care of them, protect them, and cherish them. They are there for our use and enjoyment. Please don’t take them for granted.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
