In my years of studying nature, one of my favorite pastimes has been to learn how to identify trees. Haralson County has more than 80 species of trees, and learning to identify all of them can be quite a challenge. Of course, it is easier to identify a tree when the leaves are on it — when the leaves are gone, the bark of the tree is all that is left for a proper identification.
Many people love trees. They tend to ignore the bark, though. Yet this part of the tree, like our own skin, is very important. If you love trees, then you will need to consider the important function of the bark, for it is crucial to the growth, health, and survival of the tree.
There are all types of tree bark, soft, hard, spiny, furrowed, ridged, shredded, papery, and on and on. It can be colored black, brown, yellow, red, etc. It is the “skin” keeping diseases and parasites out. It also helps to repel fungi, viruses, and insects from entering the wood of the tree. It helps to preserve moisture in a tree.
Most bark appears cracked. This is not an accident, for it allows it to expand on warm sunny days and contract on cold, dark nights, absorbing the shock of these temperature changes so that the inner wood won’t split under the extremes.
Right under the outer layer of bark is an inner layer called phloem. This layer of cells carries sugar that is manufactured by the leaves down to the roots of the tree for nourishment.
Under the layer of phloem is another layer of cells called the xylem, or sapwood, which carries nutrients from the tree roots up to feed the various parts of the tree.
Since these two layers are right under the outer layer of bark, if the tree is girdled, that is, cut all the way around, the tree will slowly die. Sometimes wildlife like beavers will girdle a tree, and even rabbits can kill young trees by completely chewing around them.
On the other hand, bark is essential to many species of wildlife. Chickadees, nuthatches, and creepers work bark for the insects and larvae that live in the cracks and fissures, and woodpeckers also find food under the bark. Even deer rub their antlers on bark to get the velvet off during September. In fact, the stain of the bark is what gives antlers their rich brown color.
Bark also serves as a hiding place for many species of wildlife. Some moths and butterflies are colored the same as tree bark. The tree frog is so well camouflaged that when perched on a tree it is nearly impossible to see. Some birds, like the brown creeper, build their nests under a piece of upturned bark. Some species of birds, like hawks, line their nests with bark and bark fibers.
The next time you enjoy the beauty of tree leaves, take a look at the bark. Remember that tree could not survive were it not for the covering of skin that we call bark.
My grandmother once told me that she liked men who were tough and could handle most any situation.
“I like a man who still has the bark on him,” she said.
It took me a few years to understand what she meant.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.