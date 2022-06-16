About 10 years ago I was walking through the woods, looking for wildflowers. Those little jewels of nature have always fascinated me, and that fascination has, over the years, motivated me to be a collector of wild flowers by taking photos of them.
On that particular day, 10 years ago, I was walking through a damp hardwood forest. Suddenly I saw a flower that I did not recognize. It had a whorl of three fairly big leaves, more or less, oval shaped, with three erect petals, maroon in color, sticking straight up. I had never seen this plant before and later identified it as sweet Betsy trillium. The word trillium refers to its three leaves. Upon smelling of the flower I was surprised that it had a sweet, fruity odor, thus its name, sweet Betsy.
Later on, after giving this plant a thorough study, I found out a surprising thing. Trillium seeds are plump-like with a white, oil-rich appendage. This appendage is very attractive to ants. Thus the seeds are spread by ants. I was fascinated. I know that plant seeds can be spread by the wind, birds, mammals, etc., but I had never heard of ants doing the job. To me this is simply another miracle of nature, created by the One who created all.
In our area we have more than one species of trillium, but sweet Betsy was the first species that I had ever seen.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.