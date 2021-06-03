One of our summer visitors from South America is back with us for the season. The great crested flycatcher is a 9-inch bird, gray-colored on the topside with a yellow breast and a rusty-red tail. As its name implies, it has a crest on its head, but that crest is not as prominent as the crest of a cardinal or blue jay. The male and female are similar in appearance.
Crested flycatchers are notable for perching in a tree top and giving vent to their loud, “wheep-wheep” voice. Once heard, this call is easily recognizable.
One of the most peculiar things about this bird is its nesting habits. It always seeks a hole, maybe an old woodpecker hole in a tree or stump, or a crack in a tree, or even a bird house. Once I found a nest in a mailbox. The owner and the rural mailman had worked out an agreement so that the birds could raise their young before mail service was resumed in that box.
However, the nesting site of the crested flycatcher is peculiar for another reason. The nest itself is made of a bulky mass of twigs, leaves, hair, feathers, bark and similar stuff. Yet it always contains a piece of a shed snake skin. If a shed skin is not available it will use a piece of cellophane. Why this peculiar habit is prevalent is anybody’s guess.
Some have suggested that the shed skin would scare off predators, but I cannot think of any hawk or other animal that would be frightened by a piece of dead snake skin. I guess the best answer is that crested flycatchers are like people — some are really hard to understand.
Of course the name flycatcher implies that it eats insects. In fact, scientists tell us that over 90% of its diet is bugs. The other 10% is some type of vegetation, like berries, etc.
Just remember, if you want to see this bird, then first listen for its loud, “wheep-wheep.” Then you hopefully will be able to locate it.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.