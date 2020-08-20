Some years ago one night as I sat in my easy chair enjoying reading one of my books on nature, I heard a noise in my fireplace. It was late spring and I had no fire. I got up, listened a moment, then realized that chimney swifts had moved in for the summer. Luckily I had a fire screen covering my fireplace so I knew I would not have any unwanted birds flying around my house.
The chimney swift is with us only in the summer. It is often described in flight as a “cigar with wings,” and that is a good description of this sparrow-sized bird. It is a dark color all over, nearly black, with a white throat. In flight the tail feathers are not spread and the sharp pointed wings do indeed make it resemble a cigar with wings. It has a small bill that is adapted to catching insects while in flight. The tail feathers are very stiff, which is an adaptation that allows them to be used as a prop while clinging to the walls of a chimney with their tiny feet.
The nest of these birds is a very simple structure. The adult birds, while in flight, break twigs from the limb of a tree with their feet, and take them to an old barn, silos, chimneys, and similar places. The twigs are attached to the wall of a chimney, for example, by glutinous saliva from their mouth, until a weak platform, kind of half-moon in shape, is made. In this structure the birds lay from two to six white eggs.
One early fall when I went to build a fire in our fireplace, I found a nest that had fallen from the wall of the chimney. I was amazed that baby birds could stay in it.
Chimney swifts eat insects that they catch while flying. Upon examination I have found that they have tiny bills, but the gape of their mouth is so wide that it allows them to snatch a bug real easily while in flight.
In September, the birds head south for the winter where there are plenty of insects for them to live on. They will be gone until the following spring, when once again we will see the “cigar with wings” darting through the air.
